Christian Kirk joins 49ers’ receiving corps following the arrival of Mike Evans

The recent news reported by insider Jordan Schultz on X indicates that the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a 1-year, $6M deal with Christian Kirk. This way, the former Texans player joins an intriguing receiving corps also featuring Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, and Demarcus Robinson.

The rest of the 49ers depth chart is made up of Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Junior Bergen, while slightly further back are Malik Turner and Colton Dowell.

In the Bay, they want to move past last season, where injuries—many of them serious—were the common denominator. Brock Purdy now has elite key weapons ahead of what’s to come.

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Evans emerges as WR1

Mike Evans recently joined the San Francisco 49ers as the new WR1 after signing a three-year, $60.4 million contract. Following a short 2025 season where he posted 368 yards and 30 catches in eight games, the veteran provides Brock Purdy with a massive 6’5″ target and a dominant red-zone presence.

Mike Evans #13.

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Kirk’s numbers in Houston

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During his 2025 campaign with the Houston Texans, Christian Kirk appeared in 13 games, primarily serving as a reliable slot option in CJ Stroud’s offense. While his overall production dipped compared to his peak years in Jacksonville, he finished the regular season with 28 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown, though he truly shined in the postseason with a massive 144-yard, 1-touchdown performance against the Steelers in the Wild Card round.

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Improving the passing attack

Kyle Shanahan must revitalize the 49ers’ passing attack after a regression in 2025 that saw the team drop to 21st in passing yards per game. Despite Brock Purdy’s efficiency, the air game struggled with consistency, averaging only 212 yards through the air and failing to capitalize on deep-ball opportunities during crucial divisional matchups.

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