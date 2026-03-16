Texans updated WR depth chart after Christian Kirk signing with the 49ers

The Houston Texans need some wide receiver help on the slot. Christian Kirk signed a one-year deal to go to the San Francisco 49ers worth $6 million, according to Jordan Schultz. Now, this leaves quite the question mark on the AFC South team.

Kirk was the slot receiver for the Texans in 2025. While his production was underwhelming (28 receptions, 239 yards, 1 touchdown), he was a veteran that was at least a reliable name every once in a while in an otherwise very young core.

Now, the depth chart has Nico Collins as WR1, followed by second-year prospects Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Justin Watson, Xavier Hutchinson, Jared Wayne, Josh Kelly are also on the roster. More importantly, Tank Dell will make his long-awaited return after a devastating knee injury that has sidelined him since 2024.

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Houston is putting all its stock on Dell

Dell is only 26 years old and has played just two seasons. He suffered season-ending injuries in both of those. He played 11 games in 2023 and 14 in 2024. His career numbers are 1,376 yards in 98 catches with 10 touchdowns. His numbers are good, but coming from that injury with a lengthy injury history already is just too risky.

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Dell was a prolific route-runner with the ability to make contested catches and had a killer instinct. However, the fact is Tank Dell’s best days might very well be behind him. Houston trusting him might be a huge mistake. In any case, the Texans should ease him in, not just throwing him into the action at 100% intensity.

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see also Christian Kirk joins 49ers’ receiving corps following the arrival of Mike Evans

Tank Dell is likely to be more of an escape valve now

During his first two seasons, Dell demonstrated talent to be considered a low-ceiling WR1 or a high-floor WR2. Now, with Collins developed into a certified weapon and Jayden Higgins being a less-developed version of him, Dell’s usage might be relegated.

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For instance, Kirk is also likely to be WR3 on the 49ers below Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall. Dell might play the same role. He would go below Collins and Higgins, and maybe even under tight end Dalton Schultz.