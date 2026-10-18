What happened to Kendal Daniels and why is he out of Falcons vs Bears game?

Linebacker Kendal Daniels suffered a gruesome injury that ruled him out of the Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears game.

The Atlanta Falcons saw linebacker Kendal Daniels get injured. Unfortunately, he had to be stretchered out of the game in the middle of the third quarter against the Chicago Bears.

Kendal Daniels tried to make a tackle but ended up making direct contact to the knee of the Bears player, which seemingly forced a compression on his neck. After not being able to recover, he got stretchered out as the whole stadium stood in silence.

Per the Falcons social media, “Daniels is alert and has movement in all his extremities.” This is good news as it’s the first sign that the injury is not as serious as it could be.

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Neck injuries are very dangerous

Players running at maximum speed toward one another generate massive force that concentrates heavily on the neck and cervical vertebrae. Hence, a full-force impact straightens the neck, removing its natural shock-absorbing curve and driving the impact straight down the spinal column.

Prayers up for Kendal Daniels 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B6xzE2ZjU1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2026

Bruising, compression, or tearing of the spinal cord itself, which can lead to temporary or permanent paralysis, loss of motor control, or sensory deficits are taken very seriously. Hence, Daniels will be treated with full priority.

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How are neck injuries treated on field?

Medical staffs treat any suspected neck or spinal injury with immediate immobilization, spine-boarding, and fast hospital transport. The immobilization process can take a bit, as doctors need to be very careful with the body of the injured player.

Key takeaways