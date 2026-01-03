If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, that will not be enough to win the NFC South and secure a spot in the playoffs. In this scenario, Baker Mayfield and his teammates would also need the Falcons to lose to the Saints in order to win the division title.

This means that the Bucs do not control their own destiny to qualify for the playoffs. Even if they beat the Panthers on Saturday, they will inevitably have to wait for Sunday’s result between Carolina and New Orleans to know whether they will make the postseason or not.

Another scenario for the Buccaneers to win the NFC South is to defeat the Carolina Panthers and have the game between the Saints and the Falcons end in a tie. That way, the Bucs would be in the playoffs as well.

Can the Bucs win the NFC South?

Yes. The Bucs can win the NFC South if they beat the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons lose or tie against the New Orleans Saints. That way, Tampa would be the No. 4 seed in the conference, with a home game in the Wild Card round.

Do the Buccaneers clinch a spot in the playoffs with win vs Panthers?

No. A victory by the Buccaneers over the Panthers is not enough to clinch a spot in the playoffs. In this scenario, the Bucs also need the Falcons to lose in Week 18 to avoid a three-way tie in the standings, which, based on the common opponents tiebreaker, would give the NFC South title to Carolina.

What happens if Bucs beat Panthers today?

If the Bucs beat the Panthers today, the stage will be set for the Falcons and Saints to determine the future of the NFC South. A win by New Orleans would give the title to Tampa, while a victory by Atlanta would give Carolina a ticket to the playoffs.