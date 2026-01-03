The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost seven of their last eight games, but, surprisingly, they still have a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs. After starting the season with a promising 6-2 record, Baker Mayfield and other stars were hit by injuries, completely changing the team’s trajectory.

Although it seems like a very distant situation, we cannot forget that Mayfield was an early candidate to possibly win the MVP Award and that, at the start of the season, his biggest competitor appeared to be Patrick Mahomes. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are eliminated, and the Bucs are very close to following that same path.

Now, the big question is what would happen to the Buccaneers if they suffer a loss in the final game of the regular season against the Carolina Panthers. The consequences in the NFC South would be enormous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Buccaneers lose today against Panthers?

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose today against the Carolina Panthers, they would be officially eliminated from playoff contention. Bryce Young’s team would win the NFC South, and the Bucs would be out, with no chances in either the division or the wild card race, finishing with a final record of 7-10.

How can the Buccaneers clinch a spot in the playoffs and win the NFC South?

The Buccaneers can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, but they also need the Atlanta Falcons to lose their final game against the New Orleans Saints. With this combination of results, the Bucs would win the NFC South.

Advertisement