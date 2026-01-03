Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose today against Panthers in 2025 NFL Week 18?

The Tampa Bay Buccaners are trying to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Find out what happens if they lose at home against the Carolina Panthers in NFL Week 18.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Baker Mayfield quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© David Jensen/Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost seven of their last eight games, but, surprisingly, they still have a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs. After starting the season with a promising 6-2 record, Baker Mayfield and other stars were hit by injuries, completely changing the team’s trajectory.

Although it seems like a very distant situation, we cannot forget that Mayfield was an early candidate to possibly win the MVP Award and that, at the start of the season, his biggest competitor appeared to be Patrick Mahomes. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are eliminated, and the Bucs are very close to following that same path.

Now, the big question is what would happen to the Buccaneers if they suffer a loss in the final game of the regular season against the Carolina Panthers. The consequences in the NFC South would be enormous.

Advertisement

What happens if Buccaneers lose today against Panthers?

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose today against the Carolina Panthers, they would be officially eliminated from playoff contention. Bryce Young’s team would win the NFC South, and the Bucs would be out, with no chances in either the division or the wild card race, finishing with a final record of 7-10.

How can the Buccaneers clinch a spot in the playoffs and win the NFC South?

The Buccaneers can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, but they also need the Atlanta Falcons to lose their final game against the New Orleans Saints. With this combination of results, the Bucs would win the NFC South.

Advertisement
What happens if Detroit Lions lose today against Steelers in NFL Week 16?

see also

What happens if Detroit Lions lose today against Steelers in NFL Week 16?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Where to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game
NHL

Where to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

What happens if Panthers lose or win today against Buccaneers?
NFL

What happens if Panthers lose or win today against Buccaneers?

Panthers are on the verge of historic feat with a win over Buccaneers in Week 18
NFL

Panthers are on the verge of historic feat with a win over Buccaneers in Week 18

What happens if Bucs win over Panthers in Week 18?
NFL

What happens if Bucs win over Panthers in Week 18?

Better Collective Logo