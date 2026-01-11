What happens if Chargers lose, win or tie vs Patriots today in Wild Card round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Los Angeles Chargers are in Jim Harbaugh’s second season as head coach, a project that has excited thousands of fans with Justin Herbert as the franchise quarterback.

Last year, everything ended in utter failure with an early exit from the playoffs after unexpectedly losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. It’s time for revenge.

Now, on the road to the Super Bowl, the Chargers will face the New England Patriots. A very tough matchup against Drake Maye, a candidate for MVP, and a team motivated by the arrival of Mike Vrabel.

What happens if Chargers lose to Patriots today in 2026 NFL playoffs?

If the Chargers lose today against the Patriots, they will be officially eliminated. In this scenario, New England would face in the Divisional Round the winner of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans.

What happens if Chargers beat Patriots in Wild Card round?

If the Chargers beat the Patriots in the Wild Card, they would advance to the Divisional Round. Then, as the No. 7 seed, they would face the Denver Broncos on the road. Another chapter in the AFC West rivalry.

What happens if Chargers and Patriots tie in 2026 playoffs?

If the Chargers and the Patriots tie today in the Wild Card Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs, the game would be decided in overtime. Each team is guaranteed a possession, but under the new NFL rules, a safety on the first drive would end the matchup.

What happens if Patriots lose today to Chargers in 2026 playoffs?

If the Patriots lose today to the Chargers, they would be eliminated from the playoffs. However, the future would look very promising with Mike Vrabel as head coach, Drake Maye as quarterback, and plenty of cap space.