What happens if Colts lose against Jaguars today in 2025 NFL Week 14?

The Indianapolis Colts got off to a very promising start to the season, but in recent weeks a few losses have tightened the race in the AFC South. If they want to secure a ticket to the upcoming NFL playoffs, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars is an absolute must.

It won’t be an easy task, as their opponent is in a similar position (both with 8-4 records), and the fact that it’s a divisional matchup could prove to be a decisive factor for the future of either team.

Daniel Jones will face the tough task of leading his teammates to a standout performance at EverBank Stadium if their Wild Card hopes are to remain alive, while also silencing criticism over their dip in performance in recent weeks.

What happens if the Colts lose to the Jaguars?

The outlook heading into Week 14 is somewhat tricky for the Colts, as a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars would drop their chances of securing a postseason berth to 54%.

Cam Bynum #0 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates.

However, according to the NFL’s official site, the scenario could change drastically if Shane Steichen leads his team to a crucial victory. In that case, its chances of making the playoffs would rise to 85%.

Colts eyeing the playoffs

The Indianapolis Colts face a formidable closing stretch that will determine their standing in the competitive AFC playoff race. The pivotal run begins with back-to-back road tests: first, a critical AFC South rivalry matchup away against the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by a tough inter-conference trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks.

The Colts then return home for two challenging games, hosting the NFC powerhouse San Francisco 49ers and a crucial divisional rematch against the Jaguars. They conclude their regular season with a pivotal road showdown against the Houston Texans, a game likely to decide the winner of the AFC South crown.

When was the last time the Colts made the playoffs?

The last time the Indianapolis Colts made the NFL playoffs was in the 2020 season. They qualified for the postseason with an 11-5 record, but were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round on January 9, 2021.

