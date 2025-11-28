Daniel Jones’ recent update could be troubling for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return to the field on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Coming off a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Colts need to bounce back to stay in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Daniel Jones continues to lead a team that has been potent on offense. The veteran quarterback is an MVP candidate after leading the Colts to an 8-3 record behind 2,840 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

He proved his doubters wrong with the Colts, but his season could get an unexpected hit ahead of Week 13.

Daniel Jones moving slowly during Colts practice

Colts reporter James Boyd shared a video of Jones during Thursday’s practice. The footage showed Jones moving more slowly than normal.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts

“QB Daniel Jones throwing a couple play action passes. Doesn’t look as fluid or fast as normal, presumably due to his fibula injury. He also hasn’t participated in every practice rep, so that leads me to think he’ll be listed as a limited participant today,” Boyd tweeted.

On Wednesday, Jones discussed the fibula injury he’s working through.

“It was just something that was kind of hanging over, and realized it last week,” Jones said. “Just been trying to get treatment and make sure I’m in the best spot I can be.”

Jones was limping as he returned to get the snap, which raised many eyebrows among fans. The Colts need to be careful with this, or they would risk losing Jones during the final stretch of the season.