Ohio State’s Carnell Tate sends clear message to NFL teams about who the best WR in the 2026 Draft is

Carnell Tate is ready to produce in the NFL. As he prepares for the draft after impressing for Ohio State in the NCAA, the wide receiver is just ready to roll and he made sure all teams know that.

Tate knows he has all the tools to be an NFL superstar. Speaking to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Ohio State product said, “Everything. The catching, the route running, the blocking. I got the mindset that I’m the best wide receiver in the draft class. I got the route running, I’m able to manipulate DB, I got the catching, I can catch over DBs. I’ve got the field awareness on the sidelines, a couple of sideline grabs. I also showed up in the blocking game, blocking D-ends, corners. Whatever you need, I got it.”

And to be fair, it’s hard to argue with Tate. He was a showstopper at Ohio State and he is electric on the field. Tate has all the tools to become an absolute star for whatever team that drafts him.

Ohio State is effectively WR University

The amount of top-notch wideouts that Ohio State has produced in the last few years is just absurd. Tate has all the tools to be the next one on that elite list. He caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2025.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, Terry McLaurin, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all thriving in the NFL after delivering the goods for the Buckeyes. At this point, any first-round WR coming from Ohio State deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Carnell Tate wasn’t even the best Ohio State receiver last season

Carnell Tate is a star in the making, but he wasn’t even the most productive receiver on the Ohio State roster. Jeremiah Smith was even better, leading the Big Ten in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,243). That left Tate as WR2 of the team, which is just insane to think about.

However, Smith is stil not eligible to go to the NFL, he needs to play one more season at the collegiate level. Smith just ended up sixth in the Heisman voting. However, next year, Smith will be undoubtedly one of the best wideouts available.