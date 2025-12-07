What happens if Commanders lose against Vikings today in 2025 NFL Week 14?

Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season is crucial for the Washington Commanders. What would happen if Jayden Daniels and company lose to the Minnesota Vikings on the road?

Following an extraordinary 2024 NFL season, the Commanders have struggled throughout 2025. Jayden Daniels, who was named Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, has faced multiple challenges, and now a critical test arrives in the final stretch of the year.

Washington is currently 3-9 with five games left in the regular season. However, it still has slim playoff hopes alive, and a win in Week 14 is necessary to remain in contention.

Are the Commanders eliminated with a loss to the Vikings in Week 14?

Yes, the Commanders would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Vikings. According to the NFL Playoff Picture, Washington would see its postseason hopes end with a defeat, although a victory would not significantly improve its chances either.

If the Commanders manage to defeat the Vikings, they would maintain a 1% chance of making the playoffs. However, it is not a simple must-win scenario, as they would still depend on other results to stay alive.

If Washington wins but the Philadelphia Eagles defeat or tie the Los Angeles Chargers, the Commanders would still be eliminated from playoff contention. Therefore, a victory alone is not enough in Week 14.

A season full of injuries

The Commanders 2024 season was extraordinary; 2025 has been the opposite. The main difference has been roster health. Last year, the team stayed relatively healthy, while this season has been plagued by injuries, especially on offense.

Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Austin Ekeler, George Fant, among others, have all dealt with injuries this year, directly impacting the Commanders ability to replicate last seasons success.

