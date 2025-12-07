What happens if Vikings lose today to Commanders in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?

The 2025 NFL season has been far from ideal for the Minnesota Vikings. In Week 14, they face the Washington Commanders, and a loss would be disastrous for the NFC North team and their already slim playoff hopes.

It has been a disappointing year for the Vikings so far. Despite JJ McCarthy returning after the serious knee injury he suffered in 2024, the team has failed to meet expectations with the former Michigan standout under center.

McCarthy has also missed several games this season due to additional injuries, which has only added to Minnesotas struggles. Now, the Vikings are entering a difficult stretch to close the season, with their playoff chances becoming more complicated each week.

Are the Vikings eliminated if they lose to the Commanders in Week 14?

Yes. The Vikings would be officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Washington. Entering Week 14, Minnesota has just a 1% chance of reaching the postseason, and a defeat would end their campaign immediately.

According to the NFL playoff picture, a Week 14 loss would completely erase the Vikings postseason hopes. Even a win against Washington would do little to change their situation.

If Minnesota manages to defeat the Commanders, they would improve to a 5-8 record while still holding only a 1% chance of making the playoffs. The Vikings currently sit as the No. 12 seed in the NFC, trailing teams such as the Lions, Panthers, Cowboys, and Falcons in the race for a Wild Card spot.

Does elimination mean Justin Jefferson could be out?

Justin Jefferson, the Vikings star wide receiver, signed a contract extension in 2024. However, things have not gone as smoothly as expected since then, and his long-term future in Minnesota may now be in question.

JJ McCarthy has not developed into the top-tier quarterback the Vikings hoped for, and the lack of offensive consistency has directly affected the team’s success. As a result, Jefferson — widely considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL — could become a valuable trade asset for Minnesota.

If the Vikings decide to shift toward a full rebuild, and maybe acquire another signal-caller, moving Jefferson could allow them to acquire elite draft capital and reset the franchise for the coming years.

