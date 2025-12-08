What happens if Eagles lose against Chargers on MNF tonight in 2025 NFL Week 14?

One of the crucial matchups in Week 14 of the NFL is between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers, which will be featured in Monday Night Football. Beyond just a victory, there is a lot at stake, and fans are eager to see the best players take the field.

In this upcoming matchup, even if the Philadelphia Eagles lose, they still have a significant chance to secure a playoff spot this season. According to NFL.com, their probability of qualifying for the next round stands at 94% despite a potential loss.

If their record ends up at 8-5, the Eagles could face challenges in subsequent games against the Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills, two formidable opponents who pose greater difficulties than maybe perceived earlier in the regular season.

With these two games ahead and high chances of clinching a playoff spot this season, a victory over the Chargers would fuel the enthusiasm of the fanbase. Eagles supporters are eager to see their team, the reigning champions, defend the Super Bowl title they decisively claimed against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles have struggled in recent matchups

The upcoming challenge requires more than just skilled play; it demands that Jalen Hurts performs at his best. The Eagles have experienced issues with their quarterback, who has struggled recently by posting a sub-58% completion percentage in three of his past four games after consistently remaining above 60% prior to the bye week.

However, AJ Brown, who faced difficulties at the start of the season, has turned his performance around, which has been crucial for the Eagles. Despite averaging only 15 points per game in recent matchups, down from their weekly average of 26 points from weeks 1 to 8, Brown’s improved play has provided a much-needed boost.

Confirmed absences for Eagles and Chargers

According to the latest injury report, the Eagles will be without three players due to injuries. The Chargers, meanwhile, will miss just one player: tight end Tucker Fisk, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Eagles players missing today’s game:

Jalen Carter, DT (Shoulder)

Myles Hinton, OT (Back)

Lane Johnson, OT (Foot)

