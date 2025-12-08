Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Chargers lose today to Eagles on MNF in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?

The Los Angeles Chargers play a primetime clash against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football of Week 14. Both franchises are looking to secure a playoffs spot in the near future.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers
Week 14 of the NFL culminates with a high-stakes collision on Monday Night Football as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Los Angeles Chargers. This isn’t just about securing another win, this primetime showdown carries huge playoff implications for both teams.

The Chargers hold the sixth seed in the AFC coming into this game. At 8-4, the Chargers face a tricky situation. A loss would keep them in the playoffs spots, but no margin for error would be granted for the rest of the games. If they win, they stay at peace for at least one week.

However, if they lose, their playoff probability fall from the current 60% to 50%. Hence, a loss would make the Chargers’ playoff appearance a coin flip. This is a crucial game. A win would get the Chargers a 74% chances of playing in the postseason.

The Chargers will get a key weapon back

Omarion Hampton was having a brilliant rookie season as the team’s running back until he suffered a broken ankle in Week 5. Now, he is back and ready to go in a team that loves running the football.

Omarion Hampton #8 of the Los Angeles Chargers

Before the injury, Hampton had 450 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He will now get paired with Kimani Vidal on the Chargers backfield, who has taken a great step forward this season. Vidal has 606 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns this season. This could be an elite committee.

The run game might be the way to harm Philadelphia

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL, but he will miss the game due to a shoulder injury. Hence, there is a hole in the middle of the trenches that the Chargers can exploit.

Also, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to run the ball, and Justin Herbert is a great quarterback but just had hand surgery in his non-throwing hand, but it limited his practice. Hence, establishing the run game is the way to beat the Eagles.

