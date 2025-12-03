Eagles fans receive harsh message from OC Kevin Patullo after strong criticism against him

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled on offense this year. Fans have harshly criticized OC Kevin Patullo over these issues, and now he has fired back with a strong statement directed at them.

In Week 13, the Eagles not only lost at home to the Chicago Bears, but they did it with a very poor offensive performance. Naturally, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has taken most of the blame, and fans have made sure he knows it.

During the game, fans at Lincoln Financial Field chanted “fire Kevin Patullo!” due to the continuous struggles. Now, he has responded to them with a clear message about what he is willing to tolerate and what crosses the line.

Kevin Patullo sets the record straight on Eagles fans’ harsh criticism

Being part of a successful franchise like the Eagles comes with highs and lows, and Kevin Patullo is currently dealing with the worst of it. His offense is not delivering what fans expect, and frustration has reached a boiling point.

The Eagles parted ways with Kellen Moore this year after he accepted the head coach job with the New Orleans Saints. That move opened the door for Kevin Patullo to take over as OC, but so far he has not been able to fill Moore’s shoes.

Patullo’s offense continues to struggle, and fans are not happy about it. They have voiced their frustration loudly, but some have gone beyond criticizing his work and have targeted his personal life.

According to Patullo, he has received strong comments involving his family because of the Eagles’ offensive issues. While he understands that being judged is part of the job, he made it clear that bringing his family into the criticism is something he will not accept.

“As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism,” OC Kevin Patullo said. “It’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line. So, that happened. At this point, we’ve just gotta move on. We’re trying to win.”

On Wednesday, Kevin Patullo revealed in a press conference that his house was vandalized, with people throwing eggs at it. New Jersey police is currently investigating the incident in order to identify those responsible.