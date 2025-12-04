Jalen Hurts’ key teammate got hit with news that could sideline him from future Eagles games

The Philadelphia Eagles are not precisely having the best of days right now. Still, the bad news keep coming. According to the latest reports, one of Jalen Hurts‘ teammates might be out for the upcoming games.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter had a procedure to repair both shoulders. With that, Carter is considered week-to-week, making him likely to miss the Monday Night Football Game against the Chargers, and possibly more games.

After Black Friday, many reporters stated that Carter wasn’t playing to his usual level, which is very high. Carter, postgame, spoke with EJ Smith of PHLY Sports, and said, “That’s my problem to deal with. I’m not finna tell everybody what I’m going through.”

Carter’s season is stellar

While still an elite talent, this year hasn’t been incredibly great for Carter. It all started in Week 1, where he didn’t even play one snap because he got ejected by spitting on Dak Prescott‘s face. After that, he has been his best.

Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles

In 2025, Carter has racked up 32 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 QB hits and 2.0 sacks in 10 games played. Carter’s numbers are on par with his usual output, but the fact is Carter is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

The defense is what might put the Eagles as a contender

The team has lost two in a row, but it’s not on the defense. In fact, the Eagles have allowed more than 26 points just once this year. The problem is entirely on the offense.

Jalen Hurts and company are not living up to their talents. Since the Eagles’ bye week, the team hasn’t scored more than 21 points. If the Eagles don’t fix the offense, it doesn’t matter how good the defense is, they won’t be able to go back to back.