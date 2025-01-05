What happens if the Broncos lose to the Chiefs in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season?

Week 18 will be an exciting finale for NFL fans. In this crucial last game of the 2024 regular season, the Denver Broncos face a pivotal matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s a breakdown of what could happen to the Colorado team depending on the result.

At the start of the season, few expected the Broncos to emerge as playoff contenders. However, they are now on the verge of making the postseason for the first time since their 2015 Super Bowl-winning campaign.

The Broncos control their own destiny as they prepare to face their AFC West rivals, the Chiefs, in a game that could define their season.

What happens if the Broncos win against the Chiefs in Week 18?

A victory for the Broncos would guarantee their place in the playoffs. They wouldn’t need to rely on any other results and would officially end their nine-year postseason drought.

What happens if the Broncos lose to the Chiefs in Week 18?

If the Broncos lose, their playoff hopes would hinge on other outcomes. To qualify, Denver would need the Dolphins to lose to the Jets and the Bengals to fall to the Steelers.

What happens if the Broncos tie with the Chiefs in Week 18?

Although ties are rare in the NFL, they are possible. If the Broncos tie with the Chiefs, they would still secure a playoff spot regardless of the results involving the Dolphins and Bengals.

