What happens if the Dolphins win vs. the Jets in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season?

The Miami Dolphins still have a chance of making the 2024 NFL playoffs, but first they will have to defeat the New York Jets in Week 18.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

By Fernando Franco Puga

It’s the season finale of the 2024 regular campaign, and the Miami Dolphins still have a slim chance to make the playoffs. However, they’ll need several favorable outcomes to keep their postseason dreams alive.

The 2024 NFL season has been a tough ride for the Dolphins. The AFC East team has battled numerous injuries, yet they remain in the playoff hunt heading into the final week.

As Week 18 approaches, the Dolphins have one last shot at advancing. While they’ll need help from other teams, a win against the Jets is absolutely crucial.

What happens if the Dolphins win against the Jets in Week 18?

To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Dolphins must beat the Jets. Additionally, they’ll need the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs for a chance to advance.

What happens if the Dolphins lose to the Jets in Week 18?

A loss to the Jets would end the Dolphins’ season. Regardless of the Broncos’ result against the Chiefs, Miami’s playoff hopes would be dashed with a defeat.

What happens if the Dolphins tie with the Jets in Week 18?

A tie wouldn’t help the Dolphins either. They’re one win behind the Broncos, so only a victory, coupled with a Denver loss, would secure their playoff spot.

