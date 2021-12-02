The 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback has had a strange season from fighting with the Packers front office to testing positive for COVID-19, one thing that hasn’t been hit is his bank account. Here is Aaron Rodgers’ net worth in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in all of the NFL, the Green Bay Packers icon is a three-time NFL MVP and a Super Bowl winner back in Super Bowl XLV. On top of that, Rodgers has set many records like 402 consecutive passes without an interception and Most seasons with 40+ total touchdowns (5).

Lately Rodgers has been in the news for his stance on not taking coronavirus vaccines, which has seen him get public scrutiny, nonetheless Rodgers is still one of the best out there on an NFL field. Recently Forbes listed the highest paid athletes of 2021 in which Aaron Rodgers shares company with Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and Tom Brady among others.

Here is a breakdown of Aaron Rodgers’ net worth and contract for 2021. The breakdown will also include what Rodgers earns in endorsements deals as well.

What is Aaron Rodgers’ net worth in 2021?

Aaron Rodgers is slated to have a net worth of $120 million. The NFL star earns a reported $33.5 million in salary alone, part of which he recently decided to take in Bitcoin.

Rodgers is estimated to earn at least $9 million in endorsement deals alone this season, and his current Green Bay Packers contract is in its second year of a three-year deal which will take his NFL career into his 39th birthday.

