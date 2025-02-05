The distinctions in the NFL can be confusing. One common point of confusion lies between the NFL MVP award and the Super Bowl MVP. While both celebrate exceptional performance, they differ significantly in scope, criteria, and the weight they carry.

This year’s regular season MVP race features a crowded field, with several top contenders vying for the prestigious honor like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. The award recognizes the player deemed most valuable during the regular season, acknowledging their contributions to their team’s success throughout the grueling 17-game schedule.

A panel of 50 sportswriters casts their votes, considering a player’s overall impact. While players from all positions are eligible, quarterbacks often hold an advantage due to their central role in driving offensive production.

The Super Bowl MVP, conversely, is a single-game honor. It’s awarded to the player deemed most valuable in the Super Bowl itself. The voting process combines fan input (20%) with a media panel’s assessment (80%). While quarterbacks frequently take home the hardware, and Patrick Mahomes with Jalen Hurts are favorites, players from any position can earn this coveted accolade.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts in the end zone prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What sets the MVP awards apart?

While both the NFL MVP and the Super Bowl MVP recognize outstanding player performance, their criteria and scope differ significantly. Understanding these distinctions clarifies why they are considered separate and equally prestigious awards.

Let’s take a look at the differences:

NFL MVP Timeframe Regular Season (17 games) Criteria Overall season performance, statistics, team success Voting Panel of sportswriters Consistent excellence Recognizes regular season dominance

Super Bowl MVP Single Game (Super Bowl) Performance in the Super Bowl game, impact plays Fan vote (20%) and media panel (80%) Single-game dominance Recognizes Super Bowl performance



How is it determined who wins the MVP award?

Talking about the NFL award, the 50 voters that decided the MVP take a couple of topics a count like brilliance, leadership, and statistical dominance across all 17 regular season games. Also, there are important stats like passing yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, rushing yards, receptions, tackles, sacks, and overall team success all play a role on it.

It’s significant to remember that winning the Super Bowl MVP doesn’t necessarily equate to being the best player in the league that year. Many NFL MVPs have never won a Super Bowl, and conversely, some Super Bowl MVPs have had relatively unremarkable regular seasons.

2024 NFL MVP: Who are the top candidates?

The NFL MVP race is heating up as the regular season draws to a close. While quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have emerged as early frontrunners, the field remains competitive, with several other players poised to make a late push. Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and even a non-quarterback, Saquon Barkley, are all in the mix.

Barkley has a legitimate shot at the award, despite the Eagles’ Super Bowl result. If he pulls it off, the star running back would be the first player at his position to win MVP since Adrian Peterson’s dominant 2012 season with the Minnesota Vikings. The announcement ceremony this Thursday will reveal who ultimately takes home the coveted award.