We are just two weeks away from learning who will be crowned the 2024 NFL MVP. The announcement will take place three days before Super Bowl LIX kicks off, during a special event to honor this season’s top performers. For weeks, the NFL world has been debating whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen or Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will take home the prestigious award in February.

That debate has now expanded to include three additional names, as the NFL officially revealed the five finalists for the MVP award. While Allen and Jackson were considered early frontrunners, three other players delivered stellar performances this season, earning them a place in the discussion.

Joining Bills‘ Allen and Ravens‘ Jackson on the list of finalists are Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, and Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. With the announcement of these names, the debate has ignited social media, as fans and analysts weigh in on who deserves the honor.

A closer look at the finalists: Goff, Burrow, Barkley, Allen, and Jackson

Now that the NFL has unveiled the finalists, it’s time to evaluate their credentials. One key factor to consider is their individual statistics throughout the season. Interestingly, Burrow is the only finalist whose team didn’t make the playoffs, but his outstanding numbers kept him firmly in contention for the MVP award.

Broncos vs Bengals DEC 28 December 28, 2024: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow warms up prior to WEEK 17 of the NFL regular season between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here’s a closer look at the nominees’ standout stats:

Jared Goff Games played in regular season: 17 Games played in playoffs: 1 Percentage of passes completed in the regular season: 72,4% Percentage of passes completed in the playoffs: 57,5% Total of passing touchdowns: 38 Total of interceptions: 15



Joe Burrow Games played in regular season: 17 Games played in playoffs: 0 Percentage of passes completed in the regular season: 70,6% Percentage of passes completed in the playoffs: 0% Total of passing touchdowns: 43 (led the league in the regular season) Total of interceptions: 9



Josh Allen Games played in regular season: 17 Games played in playoffs: 2 Percentage of passes completed in the regular season: 63,6% Percentage of passes completed in the playoffs: 75% Total of passing touchdowns: 30 Total of interceptions: 6



Lamar Jackson Games played in regular season: 17 Games played in playoffs: 2 Percentage of passes completed in the regular season: 66,7% Percentage of passes completed in the playoffs: 73.9% Total of passing touchdowns: 45 (leads the playoffs with 4) Total of interceptions: 5



Saquon Barkley Games played in regular season: 17 Games played in playoffs: 2 Rushed yards in the regular season: 2.005 (led the league) Rushed yards in the playoffs: 324 (leads the league) Total touchdowns: 15 Total attemps: 396 (leads both regular season and playoffs)



How were the 2024 NFL MVP Award finalists selected?

The NFL recently revealed the 2024 MVP finalists, explaining on its website that the selections were based on “the AP’s voting system, which was revamped in 2022 to require voters to rank their top five MVP choices.” Additionally, voters were tasked with selecting the top three players for awards in other categories.

Below is the complete list of the 2024 NFL Award categories:

AP Defensive Player of the Year Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles LB Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns DE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals DE Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos CB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers LB



AP Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals WR Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens RB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB



AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders TE Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders QB Malik Nabers, New York Giants WR Bo Nix, Denver Broncos QB Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars WR



AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles CB Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams DE Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles CB Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins LB Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams LB



AP Comeback Player of the Year Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings QB J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers RB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots CB Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills S



AP Coach of the Year Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions HC Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings HC Sean Payton, Denver Broncos HC Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders HC Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs HC



AP Assistant Coach of the Year Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills OC Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles DC Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings DC Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions DC Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC

