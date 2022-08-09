Things are changing in Miami, apparently the team wants to take advantage of the fact that some good players are not starters and use them as coins to obtain benefits such as draft picks and more.

The Miami Dolphins want this season to be better than the previous one, first to put the drama with ex-coach Flores behind them and secondly find a way to make the 2022-2023 season unforgettable for the franchise.

So far the Dolphins have only one player on the reserve list, Cornerback Byron Jones, while the rest of the players are healthy and ready to go. The Dolphins will play three preseason games, one on August 13 against the Buccaners, another on the 20th against the Raiders and finally on the 27th against the Eagles.

Last season was positive for the Miami Dolphins with a winning record of 9-8 overall and the third spot in the AFC East division, but that record was not enough for them to reach the playoffs. The last time they played in the postseason was in 2016.

Was Adam Shaheen a key player for Miami?

The Miami Dolphins don't have to worry about Adam Shaheen as they have the personnel to cover his absence. Also, Shaheen wasn't a starter, he was another backup tight end who was available if a teammate got injured.

The best thing about the Shaheen trade is that the Miami Dolphins knew how to take advantage of it, this time they did business with the Texans for two 2023 draft picks (sixth and seventh round selections). The Dolphins have been doing that type of trade with the Texans for four straight years.

The Dolphins' depth chart looks solid after the departure of Adam Shaheen, the tight end starter is Mike Gasicki and number two is Durham Smythe, while Hunter Long and Cethan Carter are the number three and four options respectively.

