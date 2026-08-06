What’s the weather and temperature in Canton, Ohio today for Cardinals vs Panthers 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers kick off the 2026 NFL preseason in Canton, where the weather could play a role in the Hall of Fame Game experience. Before kickoff, here's the latest forecast and expected temperatures.

The NFL preseason officially gets underway in Canton, Ohio, where the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers meet in the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, with more than 20,000 fans expected to attend.

Along with the excitement surrounding the first football action of the year and the Hall of Fame festivities, weather conditions are expected to play a key role for the fans heading to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Fortunately, the forecast looks favorable. Thursday is expected to bring sunny skies, afternoon highs in the mid-80s, light winds, and only a minimal chance of rain. By kickoff, temperatures should settle into the 70s.

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How could the weather affect the Cardinals vs. Panthers game?

The weather is not expected to have a significant impact on the Cardinals vs. Panthers Hall of Fame Game. Forecasts for Thursday evening in Canton call for warm temperatures around 80°F at kickoff, light winds and only a slight chance of an isolated shower, creating favorable conditions.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

With temperatures gradually dropping into the mid-to-upper 70s as the night progresses, both offenses should be able to operate without dealing with extreme heat or adverse weather. Winds are expected to remain light—around 5 mph—which should have little effect on passing, kicking or punting.

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The biggest concern is player hydration. Since the game marks the first live action after training camp, coaches are likely to rotate players frequently to manage workloads in the warm conditions. That is already common in the Hall of Fame Game.