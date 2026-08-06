In which city and stadium are Cardinals vs Panthers playing today in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers open the 2026 NFL preseason at one of football's most iconic venues. Before kickoff, here's everything to know about the city and stadium hosting this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers open the 2026 NFL preseason in the city where professional football was born. Their Hall of Fame Game takes place in Canton, Ohio, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Located next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium has hosted the Hall of Fame Game for decades and seats approximately 23,000 fans. The venue welcomes thousands of visitors each summer.

This year’s matchup carries added significance because it celebrates two franchise legends entering the Hall of Fame. Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald and Panthers icon Luke Kuechly headline the Class of 2026.

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Why is the Hall of Fame Game played in Canton, Ohio?

The Hall of Fame Game is played in Canton because the city is recognized as the birthplace of the NFL and home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The annual preseason opener has been held there since 1962, serving as the kickoff to Enshrinement Week and celebrating the newest class of Hall of Famers.

A general view after a section of lights went out during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game (Source: Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Canton earned the right to host the Pro Football Hall of Fame because the American Professional Football Association (APFA)—which became the NFL two years later—was founded in the city on September 17, 1920.

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Another key reason was the success of the Canton Bulldogs, one of professional football’s first powerhouse franchises and the NFL’s first back-to-back champions in 1922 and 1923. Local leaders also raised nearly $400,000 to help build the Hall of Fame, strengthening the city’s bid.

The Hall of Fame Game has become one of the NFL’s longest-running traditions. It is played during Enshrinement Week, allowing fans to watch the league’s first preseason game. Since 2017, the game has typically been scheduled on a Thursday night, marking the ceremonial beginning of a new NFL season.

Where is Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium located?

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is located in Canton, Ohio, at 1835 Harrison Avenue NW, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and inside the Hall of Fame Village campus. Its location allows fans to move easily between the stadium, the Hall of Fame museum, and the week’s official festivities.

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The venue sits about 60 miles south of Cleveland and has been the permanent home of the Hall of Fame Game since the event began in 1962. With a seating capacity of approximately 23,000, it is much smaller than an NFL regular-season stadium, creating an intimate setting for the league’s preseason opener.