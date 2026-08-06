How many fans are attending Cardinals vs Panthers today in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game brings the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers together in Canton, but the crowd is just as much a part of the event. Here's what to know about today's expected attendance.

The NFL season officially begins in Canton, but the spotlight extends far beyond the players on the field. The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is expected to draw a capacity crowd of 23,000 fans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Tickets are in high demand as the annual showcase kicks off Enshrinement Week and celebrates one of the strongest Hall of Fame classes in recent years. This year’s matchup carries added significance because it honors two franchise icons.

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers were selected to play as Larry Fitzgerald and Luke Kuechly prepare to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, giving supporters from both fan bases another reason to travel to Canton.

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How much do tickets cost for Cardinals vs Panthers?

Ticket prices for the 2026 Hall of Fame Game vary depending on the marketplace and seating location. On the official Ticketmaster resale marketplace, some of the lowest-priced resale tickets have been listed for about $44 before taxes and fees, while prices increase significantly for premium locations.

(Source: Pro Football Hall of Fame)

Across major resale platforms such as StubHub and SeatGeek, the cheapest available tickets have generally ranged from $250 to $350, with many seats listed between $400 and $700 as kickoff approaches. Prices fluctuate based on demand, inventory, and seat location, especially during Enshrinement Week.

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Fans interested in premium experiences can also purchase official VIP game packages through the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which bundle enhanced seating with exclusive hospitality options. Availability depends on demand and may be limited close to game day.

What is included with a Hall of Fame Game ticket?

A standard Hall of Fame Game ticket includes admission to the Cardinals vs. Panthers preseason game only. It does not automatically provide access to other Enshrinement Week events, such as the Gold Jacket Dinner, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, concerts or VIP experiences.

Fans attending the game can enter Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and enjoy all in-stadium entertainment, including pregame festivities, halftime programming and the NFL’s traditional preseason opener.

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Separate VIP packages are also available through the Pro Football Hall of Fame for fans looking for premium seating and additional experiences.

Why is the Hall of Fame Game important?

The Hall of Fame Game is important because it officially opens the NFL preseason while serving as the centerpiece of Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio.

Unlike a typical preseason matchup, the event celebrates the newest Hall of Fame class, bringing together legends, current players and fans for one of the league’s most tradition-rich weekends. The 2026 edition carries extra meaning because the participating teams are represented by two of this year’s inductees.

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The Arizona Cardinals honor legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, while the Carolina Panthers celebrate former All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly. Their upcoming enshrinement made the franchises natural choices to open the NFL’s 107th season in Canton.