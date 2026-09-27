When was the last time the Chargers started 0-3?

The Los Angeles Chargers failed to win in their visit to the Buffalo Bills, so their record is now one of 0-3. Given that this has been a playoff team for a while now, when was the last time it had such an atrocious start?

The Los Angeles Chargers last started a season 0-3 in 2017, when they opened their first year in Los Angeles with an 0-4 start. Hence, ever since Justin Herbert has been their starting quarterback, the Chargers have never been in this situation.

In Week 3, they lost 24-16 against the Bills despite gaining an early lead in the game. Not only is this the only time Herbert has started 0-3, but also Jim Harbaugh. It’s a crisis.

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The Chargers are having issues on both sides of the ball

The arrival of Mike McDaniel was supposed to elevate this offense to a whole new level. However, it’s been a disastrous start of the season for the Chargers offense. Turnovers are an issue, playcalling is not there and the wideouts have had some brutal drops.

The defense has also regressed massively. Jesse Minter left his defensive coordinator role to become the Baltimore Ravens head coach, and the Chargers miss him massively. New DC Chris O’Leary hasn’t been able to replicate what the defense was last season.

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Chargers schedule is brutal

The next stretch of the schedule is incredibly hard for the Chargers. They haven’t scored more than 16 points in a game so far this season and have allowed 24 or more in each of their three games. If that trend continues, they might go winless in their next few games:

Week 4 (Oct. 4, 1:25 p.m.) : at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field)

: at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field) Week 5 (Oct. 11, 1:05 p.m.): vs. Denver Broncos (SoFi Stadium)

vs. Denver Broncos (SoFi Stadium) Week 6 (Oct. 18, 1:25 p.m.): at Kansas City Chiefs (Arrowhead Stadium)

at Kansas City Chiefs (Arrowhead Stadium) Week 7: Bye Week

Bye Week Week 8 (Nov. 1, 1:05 p.m.): at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium)

at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium) Week 9 (Nov. 8, 1:05 p.m.): vs. Houston Texans (SoFi Stadium)

vs. Houston Texans (SoFi Stadium) Week 10 (Nov. 16, 5:15 p.m.): at Baltimore Ravens (M&T Bank Stadium)

at Baltimore Ravens (M&T Bank Stadium) Week 11 (Nov. 22, 1:05 p.m.): vs. New York Jets (SoFi Stadium)

vs. New York Jets (SoFi Stadium) Week 12 (Nov. 29, 5:20 p.m.): vs. New England Patriots (SoFi Stadium)

vs. New England Patriots (SoFi Stadium) Week 13 (Dec. 6, 10:00 a.m.): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium)

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium) Week 14 (Dec. 13, 1:05 p.m.): at Las Vegas Raiders (Allegiant Stadium)

at Las Vegas Raiders (Allegiant Stadium) Week 15 (Dec. 17, 5:15 p.m.): vs. San Francisco 49ers (SoFi Stadium)

vs. San Francisco 49ers (SoFi Stadium) Week 16 (Dec. 27, 10:00 a.m.): at Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium)

at Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium) Week 17 (Jan. 2/3, TBD): vs. Kansas City Chiefs (SoFi Stadium)

vs. Kansas City Chiefs (SoFi Stadium) Week 18 (Jan. 9/10, TBD): at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High)

Key takeaways

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 for the first time since starting 0-4 in 2017.

since starting 0-4 in 2017. Los Angeles dropped its Week 3 matchup to the Buffalo Bills by a 24-16 score .

. The team has failed to score more than 16 points in any game this season.