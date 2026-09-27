Why isn’t Myles Garrett playing today for Rams vs Broncos in Week 3 of 2026 NFL season?

Myles Garret is out today for the Los Angeles Rams against the Denver Broncos. Find out why.

Myles Garrett will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. The defensive star is dealing with a knee injury that has forced him onto IR, leaving head coach Sean McVay without one of his most important players.

Garrett’s absence is a significant setback for the Rams, who rely heavily on his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks and disrupt offenses. His injury comes early in the season and that provides some margin ahead of a possible playoff run.

The defensive end is expected to miss multiple weeks, meaning the Rams will have to adjust their pass rush while he recovers. With Garrett unavailable, a great update for LA is that Aaron Donald is ready to go after his debut in a win over the New York Giants.

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When will Myles Garrett play again?

Myles Garrett will be out at least four games after being placed on injured reserve following his knee injury. The designation means he cannot return until he has missed the required number of games, leaving the Rams without their defensive star for an extended period.

The initial recovery timeline remains uncertain, but reports indicate that Garrett could miss approximately six weeks. The Rams have not provided a definitive return date, and his availability will ultimately depend on how his recovery progresses.

Garrett’s earliest possible return would come after serving the mandatory injured reserve period, although that does not guarantee he will be ready to play immediately. November 1 in Week 8 against the Chargers could be a realistic date for his long awaited comeback.

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