Necaxa vs Club America: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Liga MX game on September 27, 2026

Necaxa host Club America at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes for Jornada 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026. With the teams separated by nine points in the standings, here’s how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Necaxa vs Club America Tournament Liga MX Date Sunday, September 27, 2026 Time 11:10 PM ET / 8:10 PM PT TV Channels Fox Deportes Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Necaxa vs Club America in the USA

Necaxa vs. Club America will be available to viewers in the United States on FOX Deportes, according to current U.S. listings. For streaming, fans can watch the game through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Necaxa vs Club America for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers can currently use a 5-day free trial to watch Necaxa vs. Club America. The platform’s official U.S. site currently lists a five-day trial for its featured plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Necaxa vs. Club America is a Jornada 10 matchup in the Liga MX Apertura 2026, and the difference in their positions makes the three points particularly significant.

Entering the weekend, America sit third with 17 points from eight matches, while Necaxa are 15th with eight points from nine games. The Rayos have two wins, two draws and five defeats, while the Aguilas have five wins, two draws and one loss.

Raphael Veiga #23 of Club America (Source: Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

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Necaxa arrive at Estadio Victoria after a difficult stretch. The Rayos lost 3-1 away to Atletico San Luis on September 19, following a 0-1 home defeat to Puebla and a 1-1 draw against Tigres. Their last five league matches have produced two draws and three defeats, leaving them with little margin for error as the Apertura enters its second half.

America, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-2 draw against Guadalajara in the latest edition of the Clasico Nacional. The result followed a 4-3 defeat to Cruz Azul, but the Aguilas remain near the top of the table thanks to an earlier run that included wins over Atletico de San Luis, FC Juarez and Puebla. Their 17 points currently put them within reach of the leaders, making another positive result important in the race for the postseason.

Necaxa vs Club America: Predicted Lineups

Necaxa (3-4-3): Ezequiel Unsain; Agustin Oliveros, Alexis Pena, Kaiky Naves; Alejandro Mayorga, Lorenzo Faravelli, Pedro Pedraza, Duvan Vergara; Juan Valencia, Julian Carranza, Raul Martinez.

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Club America (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota; Cristian Borja, Miguel Vazquez, Emilio Lara, Dagoberto Espinoza; Alan Cervantes, Israel Reyes; Brian Rodriguez, Raphael Veiga, Alejandro Zendejas; Henry Martin.

What time is the Necaxa vs Club America match?

The Necaxa vs Club America match kicks off on Sunday, September 27, at 11:10 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the start times:

Eastern Time: 11:10 PM

Central Time: 10:10 PM

Mountain Time: 9:10 PM

Pacific Time: 8:10 PM