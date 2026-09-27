Starting and backup QBs on Broncos vs Rams depth charts today for 2026 NFL Week 3 SNF

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams meet in a marquee Week 3 Sunday Night Football showdown as both starting and backup quarterback depth charts are locked in.

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. It is a key matchup for both teams, as they have started identically with 1-1 records, but a crucial element is their starting and backup quarterback depth charts.

The Broncos enter Week 3 at 1-1 after a 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they answered with a 20-13 comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They scored 17 unanswered points in the second half and showed much better balance on both sides of the ball.

The Rams also sit at 1-1. They beat San Francisco in Week 1 before falling 28-6 to the New York Giants in Week 2. However, the Rams are likely to be without Puka Nacua for a second straight week, and Myles Garrett also remains on injured reserve.

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Even so, both teams maintain their starting quarterbacks without concern, featuring Matthew Stafford for the Rams, with Stetson Bennett as his backup, and Bo Nix leading the Broncos with Jarrett Stidham on the bench. Sam Ehlinger is third on the Broncos’ QB depth chart while Ty Simpson occupies that role in the Rams QB room.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks away.

Depth Chart Denver Broncos Los Angeles Rams QB1 Bo Nix Matthew Stafford QB2 Jarrett Stidham Stetson Bennett IV QB3 Sam Ehlinger Ty Simpson

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The concern for the Broncos

Bo Nix’s two sides have been noted. He struggled badly against Kansas City, but bounced back with 288 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception against Jacksonville. Nix has 419 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions this NFL season, which means they need consistency against the Rams.

However, they have managed to identify the lethal weapons to inflict damage alongside Nix. Jaylen Waddle has quickly become one of Nix’s biggest weapons. He leads Denver with nine catches for 140 yards, including a 49-yard reception against Jacksonville, a resource that will surely be featured heavily.

Stafford seeking his best level

Matthew Stafford bounced back last week against the Giants, throwing for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Whichever team is able to get pressure on the opposing quarterback will have the advantage. Stafford’s numbers dip under pressure, but Nix under pressure turns into the worst quarterback in the NFL, something the Rams will surely seek to achieve.

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However, the Rams still face uncertainty regarding whether Puka Nacua will be present, as he continues to deal with an injury sustained in Week 1. One of the best weapons Stafford had at his disposal remains a question mark, but confidence exists in Davante Adams, Xavier Smith, Jordan Whittington, or Konata Mumpfield.

Key takeaways