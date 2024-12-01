Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers face against each other in a Week 13 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

Watch Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers online for FREE in the USA on Fubo

The Buffalo Bills enter their matchup riding high after a statement victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, snapping the Chiefs’ unbeaten run this season. Fueled by momentum and soaring morale, the Bills aim to keep their winning ways alive.

Standing in their way are the San Francisco 49ers, who find themselves in unfamiliar territory with a 5-6 record. Despite remaining in playoff contention, the Niners are reeling from back-to-back losses and desperately need a win to reverse their fortunes.

When will the Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers match be played?

Buffalo Bills face San Francisco 49ers the Week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, December 1, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen – IMAGO / Newscom World

Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA

This NFL game between Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC.