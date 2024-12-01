NFL News: Josh Allen and Sean McDermott regain key linebacker ahead of crucial 49ers vs Bills clash

Trending topics:
The Buffalo Bills face a tough challenge against the 49ers in Week 13, but the good news is that Josh Allen and Sean McDermott will benefit from a defensive reinforcement to help protect their home field.

Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldJosh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

By Richard Tovar

Josh Allen enters Week 13 with the Buffalo Bills riding a winning streak that, while promising, could feel like a heavy burden. However, the pressure may ease during their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, as the Bills are set to welcome back a key linebacker to bolster their home defense.

According to recent reports, the Bills and head coach Sean McDermott will have defensive captain Matt Milano back on the field. Milano had been sidelined due to a torn biceps before the start of the regular season. His return is expected to provide a significant defensive boost as the Bills prepare to protect their home turf against the 49ers.

It’s worth noting that Milano was limited in 2023, starting just five games. This marks yet another shortened season for the linebacker, who has been a cornerstone of Buffalo’s defense since 2017, playing a crucial role in supporting Josh Allen’s efforts to secure victories.

In 2023, Milano recorded 30 tackles, a single quarterback hit, and two interceptions. In the 2022 season, he was selected to the Pro Bowl and earned his first AP All-Pro honors. His last NFL appearance was against the Jaguars on October 8, 2023.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 16: Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano 58 before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on October 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Bills’ Defense Stays Strong

The Buffalo Bills enter their game against the San Francisco 49ers allowing just 19.5 points per game, making them the seventh-best defense in the league. Despite surrendering an average of 22.66 points over their last three games, their defense remains solid, particularly at home.

At Highmark Stadium, the Bills have won all five home games so far in the 2024 season. Their most recent victory was a 30-21 triumph over the Chiefs, and they have allowed an average of only 19.2 points per game at home.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

