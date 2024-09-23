Where to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Cincinnati Bengals face Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season, offering fans an exciting matchup to follow. With game times and streaming options readily available, viewers can stay locked in from kickoff to the final whistle, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

Week 3 wraps up with a high-stakes clash between two teams desperate for a win. The Cincinnati Bengals are reeling after back-to-back losses to open the season, and a third straight defeat would leave them at a troubling 0-3. With their playoff hopes already on the line, the Bengals will be eager to avoid such a start, but the road ahead won’t be easy.

Standing in their way are the Washington Commanders, fresh off a 21-18 victory over the New York Giants. With momentum on their side, the Commanders aim to improve to 2-1 and will be looking to capitalize on the Bengals‘ struggles. Both teams have everything to play for in what promises to be a fiercely contested matchup.

When will the Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders match be played?

Cincinnati Bengals take on Washington Commanders in the Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, September 23, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders in the USA

This NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on ABC.