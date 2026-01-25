Where to watch Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots in the USA: AFC Conference Final

Denver Broncos will play against New England Patriots in the AFC Conference Final. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Watch Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots online in the USA on Fubo

The opening Conference Championship kicks off with major Super Bowl implications as two longtime AFC rivals collide on the league’s biggest stage outside of the title game. Denver arrive riding momentum after surviving a dramatic Divisional Round battle, edging Buffalo 33–30 in a game that tested their resilience on both sides of the ball.

That momentum now gets their sternest test against New England Patriots, a franchise well-acquainted with this moment after dispatching Houston 28–16 in a more controlled playoff performance. With contrasting paths to this matchup but the same ultimate goal in sight, both teams know that only with a great performance they will get the Super Bowl.

When will the Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots match be played?

Denver Broncos play against New England Patriots in the AFC Conference Final this Sunday, January 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

Carlton Davis III of the New England Patriots – Elsa/Getty Images

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on CBS.