Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

Detroit Lions face off against Patrick Mahomes’s Kansas City Chiefs in an exciting 2024 NFL preseason matchup. Be sure to catch every play of the action—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to follow all the live coverage across the USA.

Two rivals are set to clash in this must-watch preseason game. Botha are looking to rebound from disappointing starts. The Detroit Lions, who fell 14-3 to the New York Giants, are looking to bounce back after an underwhelming performance that, while not disastrous, was far from what they had hoped for.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off a 26-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, are eager to secure their first win of the preseason. As the two-time defending champions, Patrick Mahome’s Chiefs will be aiming to correct course in what promises to be a compelling matchup against the Lions.

When will the Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Detroit Lions will face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Preseason Game this Saturday, August 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM (ET).

Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown between Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 NFL Preseason Game. Tune in to Fubo (free trial). Other options: NFL Network.

