Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, but he hasn’t ruled out a potential comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has now revealed that he aims to return to football and take Patrick Mahomes‘ job.

Kaepernick’s career has been nothing short of a roller coaster. He entered the NFL in 2011 with modest expectations, but he quickly surpassed them with his remarkable abilities as both a passer and a runner.

However, in 2016, everything changed. The quarterback became embroiled in a significant off-the-field controversy related to his political stance, which has kept him from getting another opportunity in the league since then.

Colin Kaepernick wants to return to football and ‘steal’ Patrick Mahomes’ job

It’s been eight years since Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL. Once regarded as a promising quarterback, his off-the-field activism ultimately took precedence over his football career, leading to huge controversy.

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick brought politics into the realm of football by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem as a protest against racial injustice, police brutality, and systemic oppression in the country.

This action had a profound impact on the league. Fans began focusing more on Kaepernick’s political stance than his performance on the field. As a result, the NFL effectively blacklisted him, and he hasn’t been given a chance to return since.

Despite this, Kaepernick remains determined to make an NFL comeback. Recently, the former 49ers quarterback issued a bold statement directed at Patrick Mahomes, indicating his desire to take over what could be Mahomes’ future role.

On Wednesday, Kaepernick spoke to the media about his plans. While still eyeing a return to the NFL, he revealed his interest in being the quarterback for the USA flag football team at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics—a position widely expected to be filled by Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

“Hopefully we’ll be out there,” Kaepernick told Sky Sports about his desire of playing flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “We’re going to work on some things, see if we can make it in there. But we’d love to be out there.”

The NFL boasts several elite quarterbacks who could lead the flag football team in 2028, with Patrick Mahomes at the forefront. However, Kaepernick believes he could be a strong contender to help Team USA compete for the gold medal.

Which quarterbacks could play for Team USA in flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

Just as in basketball, Team USA would be expected to dominate flag football at the Olympics. With the NFL as the world’s premier football league, the United States could assemble a “Dream Team” poised to win the gold medal.

While Aaron Rodgers has expressed interest in representing the USA in 2028, his age could be a limiting factor. Therefore, younger stars like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen are likely frontrunners to be the team’s quarterback at the next Olympics.

