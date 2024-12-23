Where to watch Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Green Bay Packers will face off against New Orleans Saints in what will be a Week 16 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Green Bay Packers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFL’s toughest division. To keep their postseason hopes alive, they need to extend their winning streak and improve their record to 11-4.

They have a solid chance of doing so as they face the New Orleans Saints, who were eliminated from playoff contention after a tough one-point loss to the Commanders. The Saints‘ focus now is to finish the season with pride, and they’ll be looking to spoil the Packers’ playoff aspirations in their upcoming matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints match be played?

Green Bay Packers take on New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Monday, December 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM (ET).

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

see also NFL News: DK Metcalf makes big admission about Packers loss with special request to Seahawks

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on ESPN, ESPN Deportes.