Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Green Bay Packers will face New Orleans Saints in a Week 16 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireGreen Bay Packers QB Malik Willis

By Leonardo Herrera

Green Bay Packers will face off against New Orleans Saints in what will be a Week 16 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Green Bay Packers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFL’s toughest division. To keep their postseason hopes alive, they need to extend their winning streak and improve their record to 11-4.

They have a solid chance of doing so as they face the New Orleans Saints, who were eliminated from playoff contention after a tough one-point loss to the Commanders. The Saints‘ focus now is to finish the season with pride, and they’ll be looking to spoil the Packers’ playoff aspirations in their upcoming matchup.

Advertisement

When will the Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints match be played?

Green Bay Packers take on New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Monday, December 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM (ET).

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

NFL News: DK Metcalf makes big admission about Packers loss with special request to Seahawks

see also

NFL News: DK Metcalf makes big admission about Packers loss with special request to Seahawks

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on ESPN, ESPN Deportes.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill delivers strong self-criticism over numerous drops
NFL

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill delivers strong self-criticism over numerous drops

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu joins Unrivaled, completes the roster
WNBA

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu joins Unrivaled, completes the roster

NFL adjusts sunday game time for Eagles vs Cowboys in Week 17
NFL

NFL adjusts sunday game time for Eagles vs Cowboys in Week 17

NFL News: Justin Jefferson reveals the secret to success with the Vikings
NFL

NFL News: Justin Jefferson reveals the secret to success with the Vikings

Better Collective Logo