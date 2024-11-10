Where to watch Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Houston Texans will face Detroit Lions in a Week 10 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Watch Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions online for FREE in the US on Fubo

Week 10 promises a thrilling showdown as the Houston Texans face off against the Detroit Lions, two rivals delivering standout seasons. The Texans, now 6-2, aim to rebound after a tough loss to the New York Jets.

But with the Lions riding a red-hot six-game win streak, Houston’s path to victory won’t be easy. Detroit, now at 7-1, is pushing for a seventh consecutive win to solidify their impressive record, setting the stage for an intense battle.

When will the Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions match be played?

Houston Texans take on Detroit Lions in the Week 10 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 10, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz – IMAGO / Newscom World

Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Houston Texans vs Detroit Lions in the USA

This NFL game between Houston Texans and Detroit Lions will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC.