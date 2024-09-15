Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Kansas City Chiefs face Cincinnati Bengals in the Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the country won’t want to miss a moment of the action, and here’s where they can find the game times and streaming options to ensure they’re tuned in from kickoff to the final whistle.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their 2024 season in familiar fashion, securing a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Led by Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl champions showcased their dominance, starting their title defense on a high note.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals had a rougher start to the season, falling 16-10 to the New England Patriots in a tough opening contest. Now, the Bengals will aim to bounce back as they face the Chiefs in what promises to be a crucial game for both teams. While Kansas City eyes a second straight victory, the Cincinnati will be desperate to avoid a 0-2 start.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs clash with Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 2 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 15. The game will kick off at 4:25 PM (ET).

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in the USA

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 NFL matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals will be available for live streaming on Fubo, where fans can take advantage of a free trial. The game will also air