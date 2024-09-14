Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid explains who will replace Hollywood Brown with Chiefs after possible season ending injury

Andy Reid provided a key update about Hollywood Brown with the Chiefs.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs might lose Hollywood Brown for the rest of the season. It’s a massive hit for an offense that, even without the wide receiver in Week 1, looked ready for another Super Bowl run.

“Everybody is a little different, and this injury, not a lot of these that we have information on. So, we’ve just got to see how long it takes. It’s not going to be weeks. More like months. We’ll see where that takes us in this process. We don’t exactly how long that will be. It does take a pretty extended amount of time to take place.”

After the victory against the Ravens, Patrick Mahomes warned the NFL that, when Hollywood returns, the possibilities would be enormous. That might not happen at all.

Who’s injured with Chiefs?

Right now, Hollywood Brown is the only player with a serious injury for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, that right shoulder problem will be very costly as he might not return this season.

Now, the big question for Andy Reid and the team’s front office is if they’re going to look for another option to have depth at the position. It’s important to remember that, just a few weeks ago, the Chiefs released Kadarius Toney.

Who will replace Hollywood Brown?

According to Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs are comfortable with the current names at the wide receiver position. Rashee Rice was No.1, Xavier Worthy proved he is ready to be No.2 and Juju Smith-Schuster or Mecole Hardman could fill in to take a No.3 role.

“We would love to have him. I think you know that, but, on the other hand, I think we’ve got some good guys at that spot. We’ve got some depth there and we feel good about that.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

