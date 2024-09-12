Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins play against Buffalo Bills in the Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season, kicking off what promises to be an exciting start to the year. Fans nationwide can find out here the times and streaming options for the game to make sure they don’t miss a second of this showdown.

Two AFC rivals, both coming off narrow victories to start the 2024 season, are set to clash in what promises to be a thrilling matchup. The Miami Dolphins edged out the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 in Week 1, securing a hard-fought win. Now, they aim to build on that momentum as they seek their second consecutive victory.

However, standing in their way are the Buffalo Bills, who are equally determined to keep their perfect start intact. The Bills also began the season on a high note, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-28 in a closely contested game. Both teams enter this Week 2 matchup with identical goals: stay undefeated and prove they’re early contenders in the AFC.

When will the Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills match be played?

Miami Dolphins face Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Thursday, September 12. Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills in the USA

This NFL 2024 season game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on Amazon Prime as an additional viewing option.