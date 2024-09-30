Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins face Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will face against each other in a highly anticipated Week 4 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans can catch all the action with game times and streaming options easily accessible, ensuring they won’t miss a play from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans are set to clash in a high-stakes matchup, with both teams eager to rebound from shaky starts to the 2024 season. After a promising opening victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dolphins faltered in Weeks 2 and 3, suffering back-to-back defeats against the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans, on the other hand, have endured an even rougher start, failing to secure a win in their first three games of the season. With three consecutive losses, Tennessee want to break free from their losing streak. Both teams are under pressure to avoid extending their skids, setting up a crucial battle that could define their early-season fortunes.

When will the Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans match be played?

Miami Dolphins take on Tennessee Titans in the Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, September 30, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM (ET).

Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PMCT: 6:30 PMMT: 5:30 PMPT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans in the USA

This NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on ESPN.