Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against New York Jets in a Week 7 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. With game times and streaming options widely available, fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

After a tough loss to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back with a crucial win over the Las Vegas Raiders, improving their record to 4-2. Now, the Steelers aim to build momentum and secure a fifth victory as they push deeper into the season.

Next up for Pittsburgh are the New York Jets, who are struggling after a 2-4 start following a defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Another loss would put the Jets in a precarious position, especially with postseason hopes fading. The pressure is on for New York, making this a must-win game if they want to stay in contention.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers take on New York Jets in the Week 7 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 20, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers – IMAGO / Newscom World

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets in the USA

This NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: NBC.