Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

San Francisco 49ers will face off against Dallas Cowboys in a Week 8 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans can look forward to a high-stakes battle, with game times and streaming options widely available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment—from the opening kickoff to the last play.

The Cowboys-49ers clash headlines Week 8 action, bringing together two teams with postseason ambitions despite mixed starts. Dallas enter the matchup at 3-3, with Dak Prescott aiming to bounce back from a 47-9 loss to the Lions and get the Cowboys above .500.

Meanwhile, San Francisco, sitting at 3-4 after a tough defeat to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, looks to level their record at 4-4. Both teams know a win here could be pivotal in keeping their playoff hopes alive as they fight to gain traction heading into the season’s second half.

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

San Francisco 49ers face Dallas Cowboys in the Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 27, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

This NFL game between San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: NBC.