Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

San Francisco 49ers will face New York Jets in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

The San Francisco 49ers, last season’s NFC runners-up, are set to make their highly anticipated debut in the 2024 campaign. Fans are eager to see one of the league’s top contenders back in action as the 49ers aim to kick off their quest for redemption after falling short in 2023. All eyes will be on this powerhouse as they look to set the tone for a championship run.

Their opponents, the New York Jets, are also eager to make a statement. After missing the playoffs last season, the Jets are determined to bounce back, and a win against a top team like the 49ers would be the perfect start. With both teams hungry for success, this matchup promises to be a thrilling opener.

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets match be played?

San Francisco 49ers take on New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, September 9. Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM (ET).

San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets in the USA

This NFL 2024 season game between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on ESPN and ABC as an additional viewing option.