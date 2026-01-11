Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA: NFL Playoffs

San Francisco 49ers will square off with Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card Round. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

A high-stakes playoff showdown is on deck as two battle-tested rivals meet with a trip to the Divisional Round hanging in the balance. Philadelphia endured their share of turbulence during the regular season but still emerged atop the NFC East, reaffirming why the Eagles belong on this stage.

Now, they look to keep their postseason run alive against a San Francisco squad forged in the NFL’s ultra-competitive NFC West, a team that clawed their way into the playoffs and arrive eager to prove it can make a deep January push.

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles match be played?

San Francisco 49ers play against Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card Round this Sunday, January 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles – Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA

The NFL matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on FOX.