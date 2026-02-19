49ers legend Joe Montana reveals one big regret about his time with Chiefs

Joe Montana remains one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, widely regarded as a standard-bearer for excellence at the position. He built his legacy with the San Francisco 49ers, but he also reflected on a lingering regret from his final seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a recent interview with CNBC’s Alex Sherman, Montana discussed his decision to retire after two seasons in Kansas City. He pointed to a missed opportunity during the 1993 campaign that still resonates with him decades later.

“Unfortunately, we screwed up in Kansas City and lost a game that cost us home-field advantage and ended up going to Buffalo,” Montana said. “We should have gone to the Super Bowl that year.”

He added that while he loved his time with the Chiefs, a concussion and concerns about his long-term health ultimately influenced his decision to step away from football.

Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana.

Montana’s tenure with the Chiefs

The Chiefs finished 11- 5 in 1993, Montana’s first season with the franchise, capturing their first division title in 22 years. Kansas City advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1969 season, but fell to the Buffalo Bills on the road.

Montana posted a 17- 8 regular-season record over two years in Kansas City. He threw for 5,427 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, providing veteran leadership and immediate credibility to a franchise seeking postseason relevance.

During the 1993 and 1994 NFL seasons, Montana revitalized the Chiefs and earned his eighth and final Pro Bowl selection in his first year with the team. Although his stint in Kansas City was brief compared to his time in San Francisco, the Chiefs benefited from his experience and poise, and Montana later acknowledged that retiring when he did may have cost him one more legitimate run at a Super Bowl.