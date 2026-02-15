Brock Purdy could face a major setback in the 49ers’ offense next NFL season

Despite a massive number of injuries, the San Francisco 49ers managed to rise as one of the standout teams in the last NFL season. Now, they will look to once again meet the challenge, led by Brock Purdy.

The interesting question moving forward is who will join Mr. Irrelevant in the 49ers’ offense. Recent rumors have linked the team to the possible return to the Bay of one of their former stars: Deebo Samuel. However, according to Matt Maiocco, this seems unlikely, as does the continued presence of Jauan Jennings.

“I wouldn’t expect Jennings to be back to the #49ers. I wouldn’t expect Deebo to come back,” the insider revealed via 49ers & NFL News 24/7. The wide receiver spent just one season with the Washington Commanders, and many had hoped his return could be a possibility in this free agency. However, this now appears to have little basis.

Another name that was on Kyle Shanahan’s radar was George Pickens. However, the chances of him leaving Dallas Cowboys are slim, as he will likely be placed under the franchise tag and his market value is expected to be extremely high.

Brock Purdy’s weapons for 2026

Entering the 2026 season, Brock Purdy faces the most significant challenge of his young career as the 49ers‘ high-powered offense undergoes a painful transformation.

The most devastating blow is the loss of All-Pro tight end George Kittle, who is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered during the 2025 playoffs; while he is targeting a Week 1 return, his availability and explosiveness remain major question marks.

Furthermore, the potential departure of Brandon Aiyuk might leave a massive void in the receiving corps, forcing Purdy to rely heavily on the elite production of Christian McCaffrey, the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year.

With the veteran core fractured, the burden now shifts to younger talents like Ricky Pearsall and a revamped offensive line to ensure San Francisco remains a Super Bowl contender despite an increasingly empty arsenal.

