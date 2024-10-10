Where to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Seattle Seahawks will face San Francisco 49ers in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

The Seattle Seahawks will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action, with game times and streaming options readily accessible to ensure they catch every moment from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

In a nail-biting contest, the San Francisco 49ers suffered a tough loss, falling by just one point in a pivotal game that could have boosted their record. Now sitting at 2-3, the 49ers find themselves in urgent need of a win to get back on track. Their path to recovery, however, won’t be easy, as they face a tough challenge in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks, coming off their own loss in Week 5, hold a 3-2 record and will be eager to secure a win that pushes them to a more comfortable 4-2 standing. Both teams are hungry for a bounce-back victory, making this NFC West clash crucial for their playoff aspirations.

When will the Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers match be played?

Seattle Seahawks take San Francisco 49ers in the Week 6 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Thursday, October 10, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA

This NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: Amazon Prime.