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John Harbaugh downplays Cam Skattebo’s new leg injury in NY Giants training camp

Cam Skattebo suffered a new leg injury but according to New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh, there's no reason for concern.

Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants
© Caleb Bowlin/Getty ImagesHead Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants

Cam Skattebo suffered a season-ending injury last year in his leg. Now that the running back suffered another leg injury in the New York Giants training camp, concerns rose. However, head coach John Harbaugh isn’t too bothered.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Harbaugh was adamant that Skattebo’s injury is “nothing serious at all. That’s a huge sigh of relief for the G-Men as Skattebo was one of the most productive players on offense.

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Skattebo suffered a hard hit by top-draft-pick Arvell Reese. Per Duggan, Skattebo was favoring his hamstring. That makes sense, as Harbaugh said that Skattebo is still “working back into football shape.” Hence, high intensity could definitely give him muscular troubles.

Skattebo can be eased into action early in the season

The New York Giants have quite a lot of decent-to-good running backs on their roster, so Skattebo doesn’t have to take a huge workload as he goes back into football shape. This is the Giants RB depth chart and their 2025 stats:

  • Cam Skattebo – 8 games: 101 carries, 410 yds, 5 TDs, 24 catches, 207 yds, 2 TDs
  • Tyrone Tracy: 15 games: 176 carries, 740 yds, 2 TDs, 36 catches, 288 yds, 2 TDs
  • Devin Singletary: 17 games: 119 carries, 437 yds, 5 TDs, 18 catches, 151 yds
See also

Malachi Fields shows NY Giants he should be WR2 behind Malik Nabers, over Odell Beckham Jr.

Skattebo must be taken care of

Skattebo is not a contact avoider. He will put his head down and go straight into a collision course. He’s a crazy player. Hence, early in the season, a committee might be the best option as Skattebo gets stronger.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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