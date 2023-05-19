The next season is still a few months away, so the Kansas City Chiefs can continue celebrating their Super Bowl title before the heavy part of the offseason begins. They were able to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the last game they played largely thanks to their offense.

When you have the best quarterback in the NFL the expectations are very high. With Patrick Mahomes on the field and Andy Reid calling the plays, the Chiefs can move the ball against any defense. Although there is another player that has the same merit than those two.

The impact that Travis Kelce has in Kansas City can’t be just measured with stats, but his numbers are yet another argument that confirms how important he is. Kelce is in the conversation to be called the greatest tight end ever with what he has done so far. Although a rookie just left him outside of his top 5 players at the position.

Darnell Washington leaves Travis Kelce out of his Top 5 TEs

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated college football the last two years winning back-to-back titles. Their defense was the key with players like Jalen Carter in it, but they also had some weapons on offense. This tight end wasn’t precisely a piece they used very often, although his size had some scouts projecting him to be selected early in the NFL Draft.

Darnell Washington ended up being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 93rd overall pick. Despite he was the eighth tight end picked after falling all the way to the third round, there is no doubt he has potential to be really useful. What’s curious is that he left Kelce out of his best five players at the position in a recent interview at the “All things covered” podcast.

In his list he included a current teammate like Pat Freiermuth, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, Darren Waller of the New York Giants, and Zach Ertz of the Arizona Cardinals. To be fair, his reasoning is not directed to Kelce’s ability.

His decision of leaving him out is the role he has in the offense being utilized mainly as a receiver. “Yes, he’s listed as a tight end. He’s in tight end formations here and there. But to me, he’s just a bigger receiver. He’s mainly split out. That’s their offense”, Washington explained.