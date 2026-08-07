NY Giants sign center Brenden Jaimes to improve protection for Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart is the New York Giants franchise quarterback and hence, he must be protected and that's why the team signed center Brenden Jaimes.

The New York Giants need to protect Jaxson Dart at all costs so getting more offensive line help is never a bad thing to do. Now, they’ve signed center Brenden Jaimes as a new depth piece for the unit.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants signed free agent Jaimes in a spot where they are in need. John Michael Schmitz is probably headed to concussion protocol and backup center Lucas Patrick was seen hobbling during Friday’s practice.

Hence, signing the 27-year-old free agent was an imperative move for the Giants, who have been quite hurt. The fact is that even Cam Skattebo suffered an injury, though John Harbaugh downplayed it.

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Harbaugh loves a good offensive line

While every single head coach would love to have a good offensive line, Harbaugh‘s scheme heavily relies on the run and having an O-line that is capable of opening spaces for the run, but especially protecting the franchise quarterback.

The Giants have signed veteran center Brenden Jaimes, per Dan Duggan.



Both John Michael Schmitz and backup Lukas Patrick dealt with injuries at practice today.



CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse was waived. pic.twitter.com/6AWLptfQhe — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) August 7, 2026

That’s how he made Lamar Jackson an incredible dual-threat QB. Harbaugh also loves to get RPOs going. The run-pass options are crucial for Harbaugh when he has a mobile quarterback like Dart.

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The Giants offense is a must-watch unit

Having a young core like Dart, Skattebo, and Malik Nabers will put eyeballs on the Giants. Also, veterans like Isaiah Likely, Odell Beckham Jr., Calvin Austin III, and Darnell Mooney can add a bit to the attention put on this team.

Add that to the fact that John Harbaugh is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and in one of the biggest markets in America, and this must be good. However, that means pressure is on, so they must deliver.